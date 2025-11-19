New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Department of Fisheries will celebrate World Fisheries Day 2025 on November 21 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

This year's theme, "India's Blue Transformation: Strengthening Value Addition in Seafood Exports" highlights the nation's resolve to elevate its marine and freshwater aquatic products into high-value, globally competitive products.

Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D) and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh will address the inaugural session virtually.

The mega event will host participants from across India and abroad, with delegations from nearly 27 countries attending in person, highlighting India's deepening global partnerships in the Blue Economy, a release said.

During the event, the Department will release the National Framework on Traceability in Fisheries and Aquaculture that aims to establish a centralised digital traceability system for fisheries and aquaculture to ensure compliance with domestic and international regulations, promote food safety, enhance sustainability, and improve market access.

Additionally, several key interventions for sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture will also be launched including SOPs for Mariculture, Guidelines for Smart and Integrated harbours, Guidelines for Fish Landing Centres, Guideline for Reservoir Fisheries Management and a Compendium of Coastal Aquaculture Guidelines. Together, these resources form a comprehensive blueprint for responsible growth across the aquatic landscape in India, the ministry said.

The event will also host two technical sessions bringing together policymakers, seafood exporters, industrial entrepreneurs, start-ups and other stakeholders.

The first technical session on "Enhancing Growth through Value Addition in Fisheries and Aquaculture" will focus on exploring diversification and innovation in value-added seafood products, branding, packaging, improving standards and certification and strengthening infrastructure, followed by a session on "Harnessing Export Potential of Indian Inland States/UTs with Focus on Freshwater Fish Species" by eminent experts and speakers. (ANI)

