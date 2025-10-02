New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Department of Legal Affairs (DLA), Ministry of Law and Justice, observed Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 from September 17 to October 2, 2025. Under this year's campaign, a series of activities that touched every aspect of the five core pillars of the nationwide movement, from the transformation of cleanliness target units to the cleaning of public spaces, from recognising Safai Mitras to creative expressions of cleanliness such as Swachhata Ki Rangolis, and advocacy for Swachhata.

According to Ministry of Law and Justice, the observance extended across the Main Secretariat and all attached and subordinate offices of DLA, including its four Branch Secretariats (in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai), the Central Agency Section, the Law Commission of India, the Indian Law Institute, the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC), and all benches of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), along with litigation sections at the Delhi High Court, CAT (PB) and Lower Court (Tis Hazari), Delhi.

The Ministry of Law and Justice stated that 1,109 officers, officials, and staff members across all units of the department participated in the movement. Together, they transformed 69 Cleanliness Target Units, conducted 19 activities for Safai Mitras, organised 23 activities under Clean Green Utsav, carried out the cleaning of 43 public spaces, and held 24 Swachhata Advocacy activities including essay competitions, pledges, and awareness drives.

The statement said that the heart of this year's observance was the nationwide call of "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" on the morning of 25th September, 2025. Union Law Secretary Dr Anju Rathi Rana led officers, officials, staff, and Safai Mitras at the Main Secretariat in devoting an hour to voluntary shramdaan. Simultaneous drives were organised at the same time across all offices. The focus was not only on maintaining cleanliness, but also on sprucing up public places and tackling garbage points often left outside the scope of regular drives.

At the Main Secretariat, various initiatives were undertaken. A selfie and signature campaign drew enthusiastic participation, and all officers and staff collectively took the Swachhata Pledge. A large-scale cleanliness drive was also organised to eliminate e-waste from the Department. Celebrating the unsung heroes of Swachhata, the Department organised a special ceremony to honour the Safai Mitras. The cleaning and sanitation staff of the Department were felicitated for their tireless service, and a free Health Check-Up Camp was organised for them under the supervision of medical experts to ensure their well-being.

Under the Clean Green Utsav, Swachhata Ki Rangolis was created by consultants and interns in the lobbies of Shastri Bhawan. Additionally, officers also participated in an essay writing competition on the theme "Swachhata Hi Seva", where prose and ideas carried forward the message that cleanliness must live as much in thought as in action.

Meanwhile, the Transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) went beyond symbolism. Neglected garbage points, often left untouched during regular drives, were identified, targeted, and cleared.

The Department also marked the eve of Swachh Bharat Diwas with a Prabhat Pheri, where officers and staff stepped out on the roads carrying placards and banners for swachhata. Their presence served as a reminder that Gandhi Jayanti is not just about remembering the Father of the Nation, but about living his vision of cleanliness as a symbol of dignity. (ANI)

