Mumbai, October 2: Shiv Sena chief leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday led a scathing attack on his former boss and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying he is not the one who takes care of the ironed clothes and moves in the vanity van. Shinde at the Dussehra rally held at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon responded to Thackeray’s criticism of his photo on the aid packets distributed to the flood victims, saying that the opposition only sees our photos; they do not see the contents inside those photos. “Shiv Sena is working to wipe the tears of the affected people today. 26 types of essential items have been given to them. From wheat, rice, dal, sugar to sarees and blankets, everything has been given to our beloved sisters. Did you take even a single biscuit?” he asked while taking a swipe at Thackeray.

“It feels good when our activists are helping during the flood disaster by posting their photos. Activists post photos. Why so much criticism of it? What will the photographer see? Not even photos. Some people came and went. They came with a gimmick. But before we left, the first aid truck left, then Eknath Shinde left. This is our method,” he remarked while targeting Thackeray over his recent visit to the flood-hit areas and the repeated attack against him and the state government. ‘Wolf Doesn’t Become Tiger by Wearing Its Skin’: Eknath Shinde Takes Dig at Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde also took a dig at Thackeray, saying that he is not the Shiv Sainik who works from home. “I'm not one to work from home and do Facebook Live,” he said, implying that Thackeray doesn't do enough on-ground work. “Balasaheb used to say that a Shiv Sainik should not be seen in a crisis and should be seen at the doorsteps of people,” he said.

“Today, we see that Baliraja (farmer) is in trouble. There are tears in their eyes. Their grief is great. Their agriculture has been washed away, their crops have been destroyed. Livestock has been washed away, and houses have collapsed. I went to the fields, saw their suffering with my own eyes, and in this desperate situation, we should give them a helping hand. Because Balasaheb Thackeray has said that 80 per cent social work, 20 per cent politics and therefore we have never left this vow. Many Shiv Sainiks are helping the flood-hit farmers and villagers. Relief vehicles are reaching various affected areas,” claimed Shinde.

He also claimed that in the past too, when there was a drought or flood, Shiv Sainiks had done the work of providing food grains, water and fodder to the farmers. “Wherever there is a crisis, there is Shiv Sena, wherever there is a disaster, there is Shiv Sena. Wherever there is a crisis, your Eknath Shinde will not remain without going there. The pillar of help is the policy of Shiv Sena. Whenever a disaster occurs, Shiv Sena rushes to help,” he noted. ‘Kunal Kamra Did Nothing Wrong’: Uddhav Thackeray Defends Comedian, Says ‘Calling a Gaddar, a Gaddar Is Not an Attack’ (Watch Video).

He urged party workers to prioritise helping these farmers over attending the rally, emphasising that the focus should be on serving the people rather than showcasing strength. Shinde announced that he will not let the flood victims have a black Diwali; they will get help before Diwali.

