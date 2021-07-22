New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has issued an order for increasing the Dearness Relief to pensioners, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The move comes following a decision by the Union Cabinet in this regard on July 14.

"The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has issued order on 22.07.2021 for increasing the Dearness Relief to pensioners and family pensioners of the central government (including pensioners/family pensioners of Armed Forces, all India services and railways) with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28 per cent of the basic pension/family pension (including additional pension/family pension), representing an increase of 11 per cent over the existing rate of 17 per cent," it said.

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to COVID-19 pandemic, "three additional installments of Dearness Relief to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, had been frozen," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Now, the government has issued orders to increase the Dearness Relief to pensioners/family pensioners with effect from July 1 to 28 per cent of the basic pension/family pension, it said.

"The increase subsumes the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021," the statement said.

"The rate of Dearness Relief for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17 per cent of basic pension/family pension," it added.

