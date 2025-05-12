India News | Departments Must Complete All Short-term Projects Before Monsoon: CM Saini

Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday reviewed ongoing short-term projects across the state ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

He directed officials to complete all essential work on a priority basis before monsoon. Any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, he said.

While chairing a meeting with officials from the departments of Irrigation and Water Resources, Public Health Engineering and Urban Local Bodies, the chief minister directed that all the drains in the state should be cleaned immediately to prevent waterlogging and potential flood situations during the rainy season.

He directed the officials to ensure immediate removal of water hyacinth from drains and other water channels to prevent any obstruction to the flow of water. In addition, all the dams in the state should be inspected in advance and if any deficiency or damage is found anywhere, it should be repaired promptly, he added, according to an official statement.

The chief minister stressed that all short-term projects must be executed on a war-footing ahead of the monsoon.

He also directed that details of the work being undertaken by the Irrigation and Water Resources and Public Health Engineering departments should be shared with local public representatives and the respective deputy commissioners.

While reviewing the condition of 'khaals' (water channels), the chief minister instructed officials to compile a list of all khaals over 20 years old, so that an action plan can be developed for their cleaning and repair.

Saini, while issuing special directives to keep the Yamuna river free from pollution, said that no untreated or contaminated water should be discharged into it.

He said that in areas where industrial waste is currently flowing into the river, the establishment of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) must be ensured without delay.

He also instructed officials to prepare comprehensive proposals for CETP projects in the cities concerned.

He further said that a separate system be developed to utilise the treated water from CETPs for irrigation purposes, thereby promoting sustainable water management.

