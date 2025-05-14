Kota (Rajasthan) May 14 (PTI) A student took his life after getting depressed over his CBSE Class 10 board exam results, the police said on Wednesday.

The student, identified as Anikesh, hailing from Jehanabad, Bihar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his PG room here on Tuesday evening.

Anikesh went into depression after the results were announced on Tuesday, in which he scored 61 per cent marks, way below his expectations.

Anikesh's mother tried to console him but to no avail. When she stepped out for a while, he took the extreme step, a police officer said.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment early Wednesday morning.

No suicide note has been recovered, the police said.

Anikesh had been living with his mother in Kota to study. However, he did not enrol in any coaching institute in the city.

The boy's mother refused a postmortem for her son, following which his body was handed over to her after legal formalities, the police added.

