India News | Despite Scorching Heat, Ganga Ghat Falls Silent in Varanasi Due to Lockdown

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Like the rest of the northern part of the country, people in Varanasi are also reeling under the scorching heat. But, because of the lockdown, locals are not even allowed to take a bath in the Ganga river to beat the heat.

The city has been experiencing heatwave from the past couple of days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature reached 46 degrees Celsius yesterday.

"The temperature has been rising. It is getting difficult to deal with it day by day," said Ashutosh Pandey, a student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), while speaking to ANI.

The sale of cold beverages has also gone down this year due to the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns.

According to the IMD, the city can expect partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm between May 27 and May 30.

This travel destination is famous for its bathing ghats on the Ganga river. It is considered to be one of the holiest places around the world and is visited by millions of Hindus and travellers each year. (ANI)

