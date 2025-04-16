New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led government, accusing it of targeting the Congress party to cover up its failures. This follows the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

Kharge claimed that the BJP-led government's economic mismanagement was spiralling out of control and said there was no vision or solutions, only attempts to divert attention from its mistakes.

Taking to social media, X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "Your despotic Sarkar is hell-bent on targeting the Congress to whitewash its own sins. BJP's Economic Mismanagement is spiralling out of control. Desperation is gathering steam. No vision, No solution, only diversion!"

Kharge mentioned that there are five important facts that highlight the BJP government's failures.

He pointed out that the trade deficit has reached a three-year high, and there are no clear plans on tariffs or the ongoing trade war. Instead of solutions, there have been only empty promises and unproductive visits.

He also referred to the rising commodity prices, with a recent survey from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showing that 90% of consumers reported price increases. As a result, over 80% of consumers said they are spending more, even though their incomes have not gone up. Kharge also noted that the growth in revenue for FMCG companies has slowed to just 5% in FY25, with no improvement in profit margins.

Kharge criticised the Modi government for collecting Rs 39 lakh crore in taxes and duties on fuel until December 2024, with LPG prices also raised by Rs 50, which added to the burden of the economically weaker sections of society. He also highlighted the high unemployment rates, particularly among graduates, with the unemployment rate at 13% and the youth unemployment rate at 10.2%, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). He pointed out that many IITS, IIITS, and NITS saw a drop in placements, with IITS and IIITS experiencing a significant decline.

Lastly, Kharge noted the sharp fall in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with just under USD 1.4 billion in FDI from April to January 2024-25, compared to USD 19 billion during the same period in 2012-13.

He concluded by stating that the people of India would not forgive the BJP for ruining the economy and assured that the Congress would continue raising its voice and exposing the government's failures.

On Tuesday, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms. The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25..BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed the complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals. (ANI)

