Morbi (Gujarat), Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a "detailed and extensive" inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy is the need of the hour, as he chaired a high-level meeting here to review the situation.

He asserted that key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest, officials said.

Authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, he said after he was briefed on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the affected families.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the rank of minister of state, were among those who attended the meeting.

Earlier, Modi visited the site of the bridge collapse and also went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

