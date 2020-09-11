Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): To meet the high demand of Brahma Kamal flower for offering at the shrine, Kedarnath Wildlife Division is developing a Brahma Kamal Vatika (garden) in Kedarnath valley.

Amit Kanwar, Divisional Forest Officer, Kedarnath Wildlife Division, told ANI that in the coming year the demand of the Brahma Kamal flower, which is offered at the holy shrine of Kedarnath, will be met by the flowers grown in this garden.

"We are developing a nursery to grow the Brahma Kamal flower. We have also identified three plots of one hector each for the gardens. After raising the plants in the nursery, they will be shifted to the garden," said Kanwar.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, earlier on June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a review meeting with the Uttarakhand state government on the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project, discussed the development of Brahma Kamal Vatika.

Brahma Kamal is a rare flower that finds mention in various mythological scriptures. (ANI)

