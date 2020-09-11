Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by UNICEF India as a celebrity advocate who will work at ending violence against children. Ayushmann will be promoting rights #ForEveryChild. He says he is concerned about all children who never get to experience a safe childhood. "I am very pleased to partner with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate. I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Speedy Recovery to Badhaai Ho Co-star Surekha Sikri, Shares an Adorable Still From the Film

As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside, "Ayushmann said. The actor says he looks forward to supporting rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, and educated citizens amid nurturing environments that are free from violence.

Welcoming Ayushman as a celebrity advocate for children's rights, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF representative in India, said: "I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate. He is an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays, and will bring sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child. Ayushmann joins us to support efforts towards ending violence against children."

Haque added: "His support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with Covid-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic."

