New Delhi, September 11: PM Narendra Modi addressed a conclave on 'School Education in 21st Century’ as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Friday. PM Modi said that NEP will reduce the syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience. "By 2022, our students will join the new curriculum and step towards the new curriculum. It will be a future-ready and scientific curriculum. The future will have new skills including critical thinking, creativity, communication, and curiosity," elaborated PM Narendra Modi.

He also urged teachers to not limit education to classroom walls. He highlighted the importance of interlinking with the outside world as well. According to him, it is only then that education will start to impact the lives of students as well as the entire society. Governor's Conference on NEP 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says 'To Realise the Dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, It is Very Important For the Youth to be Skillful'.

PM Modi stressed on the point that re-school education should be fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning. "Schools should take the path of 'learn-to-read' to 'read-to-learn', to strengthen the foundation literacy. A student who is in class 3 can read at least 30-35 words in one minute, said PM Modi.

Pre-school level learning should focus on fun-learning, activity-based learning:

Pre-school is the first outside experience for the children. We need teachers right from the pre-school level who focus on fun-learning, activity-based learning and discovery-based learning: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0U83sHJZzu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

He further highlighted that NEP is the foundation of the future of India. It is a way to fulfil the new aspirations and new hopes of new India. It needs to be implemented effectively across the country and everyone needs to do it together.

PM Narendra Modi mentioned"While nothing has remained the same in the past three decades, India's education system had remained unchanged. This was critical to bring a new education policy but it is only a beginning. Now we need to ensure proper implementation of the policy. The questions on how the policy will be implemented are not only important but also critical."

The Ministry of Education organised a two days conclave on “School Education in 21st Century” as a part of the Shiksha Parv. On the second day of the event today, PM Narendra Modi addressed the Shiksha Parv. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present at the event.

Over the last few days, PM Narendra Modi has been addressing the audience and attending events via video conferencing.

