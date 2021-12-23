Noida, Dec 23 (PTI) Thirty infrastructure projects worth over Rs 30 crore, including laying of drainage lines, footpaths and landscaping in urban and rural areas, were dedicated to the people of Noida on Thursday, officials said.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Surenrda Nagar dedicated the projects during a ceremony in which projects worth Rs 22.62 crore were inaugurated and foundation laid for work worth Rs 8.35 crore.

“Besides the inauguration and foundation laying of projects, physical possessions were handed over to 114 beneficiaries of a scheme for rehabilitation of slum dwellers during the programme,” the Noida Authority said in a statement.

Eight new 'I Love Noida' selfie points were also inaugurated during the programme on Thursday with one each at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6, at the T-point of Sector 39-40, at Sector 63 metro station, at Sector 61 Sai Mandir, at Sector 90 roundabout, among other locations, it stated.

Funds worth Rs 3.33 crore have been used for laying footpath, landscaping and seating areas in Sector 16A near the parking zone, the Noida Authority said.

Funds worth Rs 1.59 crore have been spent in creating boundary wall for the green belt in Sector 112, while another Rs 1.30 crore has been spent for upgrading the drainage network in sectors 73,74, 75, 76, 77, 78 and 122, it stated.

Also, Rs 1.09 crore has been spent in laying CC roads, constructing drainage and its covers in Sarfabad village, while Rs 81.76 lakh spent in construction of streets and repair works of drainage network, among others, in village Parthala Khanjarpur, it added.

Another Rs 64.79 lakh was spent in Sorkha village for similar construction and repair work, the Noida Authority said.

Besides the inauguration of 22 projects, foundation was laid for eight projects worth an estimated expenditure of Rs 8.35 crore. These work shall be carried out in Sector 8, villages Nayagaon, Mamura, Gijhod, Sector 140A, Sector 63, Sector 70, 71 and 76, it added.

