Sasaram (Bihar) [India], November 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that progress and development can only take place in an atmosphere of peace and unity, warning that Bihar cannot move forward if it returns to the era of RJD's 'Jungle Raj'.

Speaking to reporters, RLM supremo Kushwaha said, "Real progress can happen only when there is peace and unity. If Bihar goes back under 'Jungle Raj', development will stop completely."

Commenting on the security provided to Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president Tej Pratap Yadav, the RLM leader said, "Whether he will be a part of the NDA or not is a matter for later, but everyone needs security. Security can be given to anyone."

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said that the people of Bihar must now free themselves from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. He alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family have damaged the state's reputation and obstructed its growth and job opportunities.

"The government wants the respect, honour and prosperity of all Biharis. As long as people like Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav remain, investors will not come, and our youth in Bihar will face limited employment opportunities. Therefore, this time, the people of Bihar will make Bihar RJD-Congress-free. Every Bihari will be proud," Sinha told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also urged voters to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the ongoing Assembly elections, asserting that only the NDA can ensure the continuation of development work in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Chaudhary launched a sharp attack on the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing its leadership of corruption and decades of misrule.

"Make NDA win so that the development works in Bihar continue. The people who have stolen people's money and resources all their lives, those who have looted the nation for 55 years, those who committed the fodder scam, are accusing us of corruption," Chaudhary said.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

Elections for 122 assembly seats are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

