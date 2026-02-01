Dhanderwari (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter on Sunday carried out an emergency medical evacuation of an 85-year-old paralysed woman from the remote village of Dhanderwari in Himachal Pradesh to Chandigarh after heavy snowfall blocked all road access.

The patient received timely medical assistance and is presently stable.

The evacuation was conducted at an altitude of approximately 9,000 feet above mean sea level amid active snowfall and low visibility.

In a post on X, IAF said, "An IAF Cheetah helicopter undertook an urgent medical evacuation of an 85 Year-old paralysed woman from Dhanderwari, Himachal Pradesh (9,000 ft AMSL) to Chandigarh. This was after snowfall blocked all roads. The life-saving mission was completed in snowfall, and low visibility. The woman is stable after receiving timely medical assistance."

Meanwhile, parts of Himachal Pradesh received rain and snow over the last 24 hours, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in the state on Sunday.

According to the IMD's morning weather bulletin issued from Shimla, there was no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures across most stations in the state. However, minimum temperatures at a few places rose by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius, while at some stations they remained near normal or were 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti at -3.6 degrees Celsius, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Paonta Sahib at 24 degrees Celsius.

Over the past 24 hours, significant rainfall was reported at several locations, with Manali receiving 10 mm, followed by Sujanpur Tira (7.8 mm), Sarahan (7.3 mm), Shimla (4.2 mm), Malraon (4.0 mm), and Solan and Jubberhatti (3.4 mm each).

The IMD said thunderstorm activity was observed at Shimla and Sundernagar, while no fog, cold wave, cold day conditions or gusty winds were reported during the period . (ANI)

