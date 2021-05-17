Kochi, May 17 (PTI) Eleven months after a firm backed by the KeralaStartup Mission (KSUM) launched BIN-19, themedical device that enables collection of used facemasks is proving useful in the healthcare sector fighting the second wave of COVID-19. KSUM saidVST Mobility Solutions'BIN-19 has been successfully installed in all the district administration offices of the State with CSR funds.

It said the company has received orders from European mask-manufacturing company for deploying the mask disinfection device in hospitals. The Kochi-based startup had, in June last year, developed BIN-19 using IoT (internet of things) using know- how from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

Helping health workers prevent the spread of Covid-19, the device is proving to be essential in handling the Covid waste, experts said. "Recently, authorities notified BIN-19 does play a critical role in protecting waste management employees from the threat of Covid-19. Publicly, too, the device has found wide acceptance across sectors," a KSUM release said here on Monday. BIN-19 facilitates dropping of used masks into the chamber and subsequently enable its disinfection. The disinfected masks would be transferred to another container inside the bin. The person who drops the masks can sanitise his or her hands with the help of BIN-19s automatic sanitizer dispenser.

All this can be done without touching or operating any of the switches of the bin.

The device is hands-free, as all its functions are automatic. The IoT features also ensure a mobile application to navigate/find BIN-19, besides providing a web portal for alerts on status. The device also has alerts on switching on and off power and opening the box, saidAlvin George, chief executive officer, VST.

