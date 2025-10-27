New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Today marks the third day of the Chhath Mahaparv, with devotees across the country offering the traditional evening Arghya to the setting Sun as part of the ongoing four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will conclude with morning arghya on Tuesday.

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

President Droupadi Murmu participated in Chhath Puja celebrations in the President's Estate where devotees offered Arghya to the setting Sun. The President prayed for the well-being and prosperity of fellow citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing happiness, prosperity and success to people across the country.

Several political leaders also took part in the Chhath festivities.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan performed Chhath Puja rituals along with his family at his party office.

BJP leader Nitin Nabin offered prayers with his wife at their residence.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also participated in the rituals, joining devotees in offering Arghya to the Sun God.

Tiwari extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath, describing it as a festival of deep religious, social, cultural, and scientific significance that teaches discipline and unity.

He said that while the administration ensures arrangements for devotees, every citizen also contributes by maintaining cleanliness and supporting the rituals.

Speaking to ANI at Digha Ghat in Patna, Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "The great festival of folk faith, which holds religious, social, cultural, and scientific significance. This festival teaches discipline... We extend our best wishes to all the people of the country and the world for this festival of folk faith in Bihar... Today, we have come to Digha Ghat to celebrate the Chhath festival...

"Every Chhath devotee, each citizen, makes their own arrangements... Every individual fulfils their responsibility in this great festival. The administration makes arrangements as well, but ordinary people also sweep and clean for the devotees. This Chhath festival is considered a symbol of patience, discipline, and restraint," he said.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai also joined in performing Chhath Puja rituals with his family.

Rai said Chhath is Bihar's biggest festival of faith and prayed to Chhath Maiya for the welfare, happiness, and good health of all, while seeking blessings for the continued development and preservation of Bihar's rich heritage.

"This is the third day of Chhath Mahaparv and today the first Arghya is being offered. Our mothers and sisters observe this festival with great devotion... Chhath is Bihar's biggest festival of faith. We pray to Chhath Maiya to ensure the welfare of all, bring happiness to everyone's life, keep them healthy, and always bless and sustain the development and heritage of Bihar," Rai said.

LJP Ramvilas MP Shambhavi Chaudhary, her father, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary and her mother perform Chhath rituals at their Patna residence.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, noting that the festival is celebrated with great devotion across the country.

"People across the country celebrate Chhath Puja. For people from Bihar and Purvanchal, it is the biggest festival...I congratulate everyone on Chhath Puja," Yadav said.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari participated in Chhath Puja rituals in Jaipur and extended greetings on the occasion.

"Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Chhath. I am here this evening, a large number of people from Bihar live here. Greetings to all of them. I offered prayers here with everyone else and it felt great," Kumari said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday performed 'sandhya arghya' as part of the Chhath Puja celebrations at a ghat in Sonia Vihar and asked "Chhathi Maiya" to bless the people of India.

While talking to the media, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government has fulfilled the promises made to the residents of Delhi. She said, "Delhi has regained its grandeur after years, and the joy that my brothers and sisters from Purvanchal in lakhs enjoyed while offering Arghya to Lord Surya Narayan on the banks of the Yamuna, the satisfaction on their faces is no less than a blessing for our government. I pray to Chhathi Maiya that her blessings remain upon all the people of India and the residents of Delhi..."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Surya Shashti Vrat festival 'Chhath Puja' at Chhath Puja Ghat in Khatima and said that Chhat Puja symbolises the rich tradition of Sanatan culture.

He also highlighted the festival's "unique feature", and, as said, people from all backgrounds celebrated it with faith.

While addressing the public, CM Dhami said, "Today's holy festival symbolises the rich tradition of our Sanatan culture, where discipline, penance, and compassion for nature are evident. Chhath Puja is not just a religious ritual but also reflects our core life and cultural values... Our mothers and sisters observe strict fasts during this time... The festival directly showcases Indian culture, with offerings made to both the rising and setting sun, creating a distinctive experience. Its unique feature is that people from all backgrounds celebrate it with faith..." (ANI)

