Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): On the second day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being opened for the public, fervour among devotees remained high as a large number of devotees visited the temple on Wednesday, offering prayers during Mangala Aarti.

Following the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, and local officials monitored the proceedings and ensured a smooth experience for the devotees.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed After Car Falls Into Ramganga Barrage in Bijnor’s Harewali Area (Watch Video).

CM Yogi is also taking continuous feedback regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple darshan.

DG (L&O) Prashant Kumar, along with Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, assessed the security arrangements and ensured devotees' orderly movement in Ayodhya. On the third day, a significant influx of devotees prompted Prasad and Kumar to monitor the 'Garbha Griha' closely.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 80-Year-Old Man Slits Brother’s Throat With Razor in Pydhonie Over Property Dispute, Arrested.

DG (L&O) Prashant Kumar, while speaking to media personnel, said, "People have gathered here in huge numbers. The Principal Home Secretary and I have been sent here. We have improved the queue system for crowd management. We have made channels for the people."

These measures have been taken after around 5 lakh devotees witnessed Lord Ram Lala's darshan on Tuesday, the first day of the opening of the Ram Temple for the general public.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Force (RAF) Deputy Commandant Arun Kumar Tiwari said, "We will ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty. Around 1000 jawans have been deployed inside and outside the temple. This deployment will continue for the next few days."

The huge influx of devotees was not just seen at the Ram Temple but at Hanuman Garhi Temple as well. The devotees at the temple offered laddus to Lord Hanuman and then distributed the 'prasad' among themselves.

A family from Delhi distributed the laddus at the Hanumangarhi temple, with plans to continue the tradition at the Janmabhoomi Darshan Marg as well.

The atmosphere of devotion will further peak in the city of Ayodhya as the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi, in collaboration with the International Ramayan and Vedic Research Institute Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh, will be organising International Ramayan Utsav in the city of Lord Ram from January 24-28, 2024, at Ram Katha Park and Tulsi Udyan in Ayodhya.

The countries performing at the International Ramayan Utsav include Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius and Laos.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)