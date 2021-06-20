Devotees assemble at the Ganga ghat on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra in Varanasi on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]

Varanasi/Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, devotees were seen taking a holy dip in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Prayagraj.

A devotee told ANI, "Ganga Dussehra is important because it is said that Ganga maa comes to meet her devotees. Therefore today is significant. It is said that on this occasion people should take 10 dips in the holy Ganga river and donate 10 things. This is Prayagraj where people daily come to take a dip in the Ganga but the significance of taking a bath in the river and offering prayers today is different from other days."

"Today's auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra is important because on this day Ganga ma appeared on the Earth. Today those who take a bath in the Ganga river are able to wash away all their sins," said a priest.

Another devotee said, "Today taking a bath in the Ganga river is important so that we can get rid of our sins, pray to our ancestors, seek their forgiveness and take the blessings of Ganga ma."

Meanwhile, announcements were being made at the Ghat for people to adhere to COVID protocols and proceed to their homes after offering prayers.

The festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and vigour in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi where people from across the globe come to seek blessings. Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and also heal any physical ailments they may have.

Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth.

In Varanasi, thousands of devotees flocked the Dashashwamedh Ghat to take a dip in the holy Ganges while others were seen performing puja on the banks of the river.

In Prayagraj too, devotees celebrated the day by taking a dip in the holy river near the Sangam (meeting point of river Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati).

Celebrations last for a total of 10 days, with the last day being celebrated as Ganga Dussehra. (ANI)

