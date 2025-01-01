New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): People from all over the country gathered in large numbers in temples and churches to mark the new year.

Whether it was Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Mathura, Varanasi, Ajmer, Tirupati, or Guwahati, people flocked to iconic religious spots to celebrate the day.

Amid inclement weather conditions in the national capital Delhi, people commenced their day with morning prayers and 'aarti' at the famous Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. Similar visuals were there from the Jhandewalan temple in the capital city.

Devotees thronged in large numbers to the Kalkaji temple while Chhatarpur temple and Birla Mandir witnessed a mesmerising morning aarti.

Visuals from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh showed a huge large number of people visiting Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to offer their prayers on the very first day of 2025.

The holy city Varanasi and its residents started their day with majestic Ganga Aarti which was performed at Assi Ghat.

A significant number of people flocked to Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple to celebrate the day.

Prayers were also held at San Thome Church in Chennai, on the very first day of the year.

Devotees gathered in huge numbers at Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz Dargah in Ajmer after Jannati Gate opened on the first day of the year.

The iconic Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati and Meenakshi Temple in Madurai witness a huge throng of devotees as the day commenced.

Devotees also thronged at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula, Haryana and Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam to offer their prayers.

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, devotees took a dip in the Ganga river to initiate their first day of 2025.

India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revellers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year.

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people also celebrated by cutting cakes. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd celebrating the occasion. (ANI)

