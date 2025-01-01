New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): As the year of 2024 comes to a close, large crowds of devotees gathered at temples and ghats, marked by the blowing of conch shells and the clanging of puja bells, to welcome 2025 with great fervor and joy.

Visuals showed people gathered at the ghats, participating in the grand aarti. Some foreigners were also seen enthusiastically grooving as the priests performed the rituals and the crowd joined in the aarti with fervor. The final Saryu aarti of 2024 was performed in Ayodhya.

In Vrindavan, devotees turned out in huge numbers at the Banke Bihari Temple on New Year's Eve to offer prayers and seek blessings for the year ahead. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as people participated in religious rituals and celebrated the spiritual significance of the occasion.

A massive turnout was also witnessed at Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and mark the beginning of the new year with piety.

In Puri, devotees flocked to the Shri Jagannath Temple and Puri Beach to usher in the New Year with hope and enthusiasm.

Odisha's SP, Vinit Agarwal, said, "Extensive arrangements have been made by the police in Puri for the new year, especially at the Jagannath temple... Barricading has been done outside the temple... Our police teams are also checking different hotels."

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees attended the final aarti of the year 2024 at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, in Mussoorie large crowd reached to celebrate the beginning of New Year 2025. People thronged the hill station to celebrate the beginning of New Year 2025. The town witnessed a festive spirit as locals and tourists alike gathered to welcome the New Year amidst the scenic beauty of the mountains. (ANI)

