Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Devotees gathered at the banks of Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj on Monday morning, to take a dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Taking a dip at the Sangam is considered highly auspicious. According to Hindu belief, the Triveni Sangam is the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing and wearing of face masks, were not being observed by those present.

Mauni Amavasya is an auspicious day as per the Hindu religion.

On this day people observe Maun Vrat, in which they dedicate and try connecting to one's inner self to God. (ANI)

