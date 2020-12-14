Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda tested positive for COVID-19. The senior politician posted an update on his official social media handle to confirm that he has contracted the contagious disease.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be fasting on December 14, in solidarity with the farmers protesting at the Singhu border against the Centre's farm reform laws.

