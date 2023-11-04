Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] November 4 (ANI): Director General of CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen and the J&K Director General of Police RR Swain jointly chaired a high-level joint meeting of officers to review the overall security scenario of Kashmir valley on Saturday evening, police said.

The police statement said that during the meeting, a detailed review of all the security arrangements for the winter season was held. "The field officers were briefed regarding various measures and "countermeasures taken for the security and safety of the people".

Also Read | Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Indian Cricketer With Sand Sculpture at Puri Sea Beach As he Turns 35.

Addressing the meeting, DGP Swain stressed augmenting and enhancing capabilities to achieve the desired results.

He directed for putting in use of modern techno tools to "monitor the security situation" and for launching operations in higher reach and "flushing the hiding terrorists".

Also Read | CAT 2023 Admit Card to Be Released on November 7 At iimcat.ac.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

The DGP directed that the Dail 112 helpline in Police Control Rooms be augmented further and added that it would be the first respondent to any particular situation, as per police.

Stressing for remaining more "vigilant against the terror support eco-system which helps terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs", the DGP directed putting in "utmost efforts in monitoring the moments of suspect elements". "He also stressed coordinated efforts to demolish the OGW network, and hybrid terrorists".

DGP Swain directed the forces to "maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups don't get any chance of revival".

The DGP impressed upon the officers, to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in Jammu Kashmir, the police statement said.

The DGP said that we have all-time low active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and cautioned that there would be attempts to create disturbance here.

He directed joint training for personnel to tackle law and order situations.

"During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on issues related to terrorism that included the presence of foreign & local terrorists in higher reaches and their attempts to come down during the winter," as per police statement.

Police statement said that continued infiltration attempts from across the border and measures taken to deter all such attempts were also discussed.

"Threadbare discussions were also held on the creation of a database of uncategorised terrorists. Besides Capacity Building, improving communication between forces to take synergy between forces to the next level, and sharing of intelligence for gaining better operational results were also discussed in coordination," the statement added.

The officers present in the meeting gave suggestions regarding anti-terror operations and "for strengthening peace further in J&K". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)