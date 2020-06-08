India News | DGCA Advises Airport Operators Not to Ease Bird, Wildlife Control Measures

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday advised airport operators across the country not to ease bird and wildlife control measures and asked them to pay particular attention to increase in bird activities as a result of reduced air traffic owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Airport operators are advised not to ease bird/wildlife control measures and bird/wildlife monitoring be continued. Particular attention should be given to increase of bird/wildlife activities as a result of reduced air traffic," DGCA said in a circular.

It said that these birds, which are expected to expand their environment amid reduced aviation activities, present a higher risk to aircraft.

"DGCA CAR Section 4 Series B part 1 Para 9.4 requires that aerodromes operator shall take action to decrease the risk to aircraft operations by adopting measures to minimize the likelihood of collisions between wildlife and aircraft," the circular said.

"Many regular activities such as grass cutting, bird activity monitoring patrols, and dispersal measures may be limited given the current situation of reduced man-power and lower aircraft movement at airfields. This may result in an increase of bird wildlife that forage, feed, and rest or even nest within or near aerodromes," it added.

The DGCA said that birds and other wildlife enjoy the habitat around busy airports as they are placed on the fringe of large urban areas and have large tracts of unused, undeveloped land surrounding them as safety buffers.

"That undeveloped land, as well as green areas of airports, are attractive to numerous bird/wildlife species, particularly as suitable habitat shrinks due to urban expansion," the circular said.

"Many airports are also near substantial wetlands, or drainage ponds, making these areas even more attractive to those thousands of migratory birds including waterfowl, shorebirds, gulls and other large birds," it added. (ANI)

