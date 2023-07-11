New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is analysing the special audit report of Go First airline, an official said.

A senior DGCA official confirmed that DGCA teams concluded the three-day special audit on July 6 and have submitted their report.

"We are in process of analysing the report that was prepared by the teams in Mumbai and Delhi. After the analysis, further decision over airline will be taken," the official said.

Earlier, DGCA said that the special audit is focused on safety related aspects as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for resumption of flight operations.

On June 29, DGCA informed that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, DGCA has planned to conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi.

"The special audit to be conducted from 4th to 6th July, 2023 shall be focused on the safety related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for resumption of flight operations," said the official.

Go First intends to restart flights as soon as possible with 22 aircraft in fleet. (ANI)

