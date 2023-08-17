New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has approved the operations of Indigo Airlines to Tashkent with effect from September 6.

A senior DGCA official informed that IndiGo has been given approval to operate between Delhi and Tashkent four days a week.

IndiGo informed that the airline will operate four days weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, catering to the increasing travel demand to the lively metropolis. This direct connectivity will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to announce the magnificent addition of Tashkent, the capital and the largest city of Uzbekistan, as the 31st international destination in our 6E network. As a cherished cultural hub and a storied city along the Great Silk Trade-Route, Tashkent beckons travellers with a tapestry of timeless wonders to explore at the heart of Central Asia."

"Located in northeastern Uzbekistan, near the border with Kazakhstan, this opens a gateway for Indian travellers to experience the enchanting charm of Uzbekistan, fostering enriching ties of commerce and culture between our two nations. Indigo remains committed to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network," he added.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s captivating capital, is renowned for its vibrant cultural scene, boasting fascinating museums and exhibition halls with diverse collections and expositions.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has also announced that they have added Almaty, Kazakhstan, to their list of international destination. (ANI)

