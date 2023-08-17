Lucknow, August 17: A 35-year-old teacher of a private school in Lucknow has been booked for harassing his former girl student and attacking her mother when she complained about him to school authorities. The accused teacher, identified as Sarwar Ansari, is employed at a school located in Sharda Nagar. The girl passed out of the school this year. He had taught the girl during her school days and has been accused of stalking her on the way and passing lewd remarks at her. Assam: Man Dies in Darrang District After Angry Mob Attacks Him on Theft Allegation, 14 Arrested.

It was alleged that Ansari used foul language against the girl and had threatened to kidnap her. The family of the girl had confronted him a number of times in the past on the issue, but Ansari did not mend his ways. On Tuesday, he made a call to the girl and threatened her of dire consequences if she did not accept his proposal. After the girl told her family members about the same, her mother went to the school and asked for an explanation. Uttar Pradesh: POCSO Court Sentences 45-Year-Old Man to 20 Years of Imprisonment for Raping Live-In Partner’s Minor Daughter.

"He lost his cool and attacked me causing me to suffer injuries/bruises in my throat," she alleged. "My daughter is a minor while the accused is married, and he had a son from his marriage also. He is mad after my daughter. He used to make obscene gestures at my daughter while standing at the window of a classroom in the school," she said. SHO, Aashiana, Anil Kumar Pandey, said that a case was lodged in this connection. "The accused has been detained, and is being interrogated," he said.

