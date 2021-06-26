Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) Amid Pakistan-based narcotics smugglers' concerted efforts to push the contraband into India, the J&K police chief on Saturday asked his subordinates to declare war against drug peddlers and root out the menace from the Union Territory.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh asked the deputy inspector generals of various ranges and senior superintendents of police of Jammu districts to personally supervise the probe into the narcotics cases to improve the conviction rate and their disposal.

Border Security Force foiled a major narcotic smuggling bid along the international border in Kathua district, killing a smuggler and seizing 27 kgs of heroin worth Rs 135 crore in the international market on June 24.

Another narcotic smuggling bid was foiled a day later in the Tangdhar area near the Line of Control in Kupwara district, resulting in the seizure of six packets of heroin worth Rs 30 crore besides some arms and ammunition.

“War against drugs and its peddlers need to be intensified,” the police chief said, chairing a meeting of senior officers here to review the crime and security scenario in Jammu province.

He stressed upon officers to take preventive measures to check drug abuse in society and called for stern action against those involved in drug trafficking.

He also impressed upon them to ensure the expeditious disposal of all pending narcotic cases and said that the quality of investigation and disposal of these cases needs improvement.

The DGP said gazetted officers must ensure that all technical norms of Narco Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases are complied with.

Emphasising the need to adopt the latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the probe into narcotics cases, Singh said professional policing under the direct supervision of senior jurisdictional officers would enhance the department's ability in the investigation.

“The methods adopted should be revisited for productive and speedy completion of investigations. To improve the conviction rate and disposal of sensational crime cases, range DIGs along with district SSPs should supervise the investigations,” he said.

The DGP also directed officers to conduct investigations efficiently so that culprits do not go scot-free due to a faulty probe.

