Dehradun, Dec 12 (PTI) Former chief minister Harish Rawat has alleged that the BJP government in Uttarakhand was "born out of the womb of a falsehood" that the Congress would build a Muslim university if it came to power in the state.

The senior Congress leader said that he would quit politics and offer Rs 5,00,000 to anyone who could produce a shred of evidence to prove the charge.

Also Read | Delhi Missed Call Fraud: Businessman Claims Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bank Accounts via Missed Calls, Police Say Phone Was Compromised.

He accused the prime minister, Union home minister, defence minister and all other ministers of spreading the lie during election campaigning.

"Show me a newspaper clip or bring before me anyone who claims that I had ever told him about building a Muslim university if voted to power," he said in a social media post on Sunday, adding, "The (Pushkar Singh) Dhami government is born out of the womb of this falsehood about me."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Mandous Cyclone Submerges Police Station in Tirupati.

"I had first offered Rs 50,000 to anyone who proved the charge, revised it to Rs 1,00,000 and then to Rs 3,00,000. No one came forward. Now I am ready to give Rs 5,00,000 to anyone who does that," Rawat said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)