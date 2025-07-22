New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the post a day earlier, is entitled to a government bungalow, an official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex in April last year.

The VP Enclave housing Vice President's residence and office was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The former vice president will have to leave the VP Enclave after having stayed in it for nearly 15 months.

"He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area," the official said. The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.

Dhankhar resigned from the post on Monday, citing health reasons. On its part, the Congress on Tuesday claimed the reasons behind his resignation as the vice president are "far deeper" than the health issues cited by him.

