New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed India's meteoric rise in global technology and innovation while addressing the YUGM Conclave at the Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming the nation's education and research landscape, Pradhan welcomed the PM's announcement of opening 50,000 new Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) to be established in schools over the next five years.

Pradhan emphasised that these initiatives are pivotal to achieving a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

"For Viksit Bharat, for a new India, for innovation, for newness and vision--this Sanskrit word 'Yugm' conveys integration, synthesis, and elevation," Pradhan said, underscoring the philosophy of self-confidence and innovation driving India's progress.

"Today, in the country, education, innovation, the process of a new life, and the philosophy of self-confidence have become possible only because of this. Behind it stands, like the rock, the leadership of our Prime Minister. It is his unwavering trust in research and conviction that has filled the nation with inspiration, keeping national interest and priorities in mind, guiding our research and intellect," the Union Education Minister said.

"The Prime Minister has announced that in the coming five years, 50,000 more Atal Tinkering Labs will be opened in schools across the country. I welcome the Prime Minister's announcement," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in the Union Budget announced the establishment of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in government schools over the next five years. This ambitious initiative, a cornerstone of the Union Budget 2025-26, represents a quantum leap in India's trajectory towards becoming a global innovation hub and realizing its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Meanwhile Union minister Pradhan spoke about India's remarkable ascent in global technology rankings, noting that the country's institutions in key technology domains have surged from 11 in 2015 to 46 in 2025 among 64 critical global technologies.

"Among 64 key global technologies, India is emerging as a leader. This reflects India's remarkable progress. In 2015, only 11 institutions from India featured in the global technology rankings. Today, in 2025, that number has risen to 46. This is a moment of great pride, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the respected global technology community," he noted.

Pradhan also lauded the Wadhwani Foundation for its contributions to India's innovation ecosystem.

"They have played an invaluable role in turning ideas into products, building a bridge to elevate our capabilities to new heights," he said, highlighting the foundation's efforts in strengthening research and development.

YUGM (meaning "confluence" in Sanskrit) is a first-of-its-kind strategic conclave convening leaders from government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem. It will contribute to India's innovation journey, driven by a collaborative project of around Rs 1,400 crore with joint investment from the Wadhwani Foundation and Government Institutions. (ANI)

