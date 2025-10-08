Patna (Bihar) [India], October 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party in charge of the election, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and co-incharge Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday chaired a BJP Election Committee Meeting at the party office in Patna.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and co-incharge Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed his confidence and said, "Again NDA will form government in Bihar."

Denying the allegation that the Bihar Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM(S)) founder, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(RV)), Chirag Paswan, are unhappy with the seat sharing, Maurya said that everyone is happy.

"Once everything (on seat sharing) is finalised, you will be informed. It will be told after the meeting. No one is angry, everyone is happy, and everyone will remain happy," he added further.

Earlier, Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar said on Wednesday that the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will soon finalise the seat-sharing through discussions.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed his optimism about the upcoming Bihar elections and announced that the seat-sharing details within the Mahagathbandhan would be revealed soon.

"The leaders of the NDA alliance will find a solution to everything through discussions. Every person of a party keeps forward its views," Kumar told ANI.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore. (ANI)

