New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and other affected states.

In a statement issued by DHCBA President, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, the association conveyed its solidarity with those impacted, particularly in light of the tragic events in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, earlier this week.

On August 5, a massive flash flood struck Uttarkashi district following a cloudburst, leaving at least five people dead and over 50 missing. Dharali village, located on the pilgrim route to Gangotri Dham, suffered extensive destruction.

Connectivity to the region was severely disrupted, with the Char Dham Yatra also affected due to rain-triggered landslides and flooding. The Indian Army has been providing medical assistance to the injured at its facility in Harsil.

"The Delhi High Court Bar Association is deeply saddened by the devastating floods and landslides that have ravaged several states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and communities affected by this calamity," Hariharan said in the statement.

The association has urged all its members, as well as the wider legal fraternity in Delhi, to extend support for relief efforts. "Your generosity and support will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of those affected," the statement added.

Relief operations are ongoing in the affected regions, with rescue teams racing against time to locate missing persons and restore essential connectivity. (ANI)

