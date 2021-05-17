Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who were expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal for revolting against its leadership, on Monday floated a new political party.

Called the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat), Dhindsa will be its president while Brahmpura will be the outfit's patron, a statement said here.

A month ago, both leaders had dissolved their political outfits to float a new party.

Dhindsa led the SAD (Democratic) while Brahmpura headed the SAD (Taksali), the factions set up by them after expulsion from the Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“The organisational structure of the party will be set up soon,” said Dhindsa and Brahmpura in the joint statement released to the media after a meeting of the two leaders here.

Prominent amongst those present at the meeting were Sewa Singh Sekhwan, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Karnail Singh Peermohammad.

Earlier, Dhindsa and Brahmpura had said a fourth front in coordination with like-minded parties will be set up. The development has come ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled to be held next year.

