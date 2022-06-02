Noida, Jun 2 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police attended 18,393 calls -- an average of 24 calls an hour -- on the 112 emergency number by distressed callers from across Noida and Greater Noida during the month of May, officials said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police secured the first position among the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in terms of response time to an emergency call on 112 for the month of May 11th time in a row. Its average response time stood at less than six minutes, they said.

Also Read | Sakinaka rape-murder case: Convict gets Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime.

“A total of 18,393 emergency calls were received by the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the month of May, on which the PRV (police response vehicles) immediately reached the spot and assisted the distressed callers by taking prompt action,” a police spokesperson said.

“In view of the safety of women, six all-women PRVs are run in Gautam Buddh Nagar and for safety and quick response on the highway, four PRVs are operated on the Eastern-Peripheral Expressway while two PRVs on the Yamuna Expressway,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Undertrial Dies in Meerut Hospital After Being Taken from Jail in Semi-Conscious State.

Over the last few months, the police have been getting an average 400 to 500 calls on the 112 helpline from across the district. There are 65 four-wheeler PRVs and 48 two-wheeler PRVs in the district, according to officials.

For the month of May, the district police's swiftest response time to an emergency call in urban has been 4 minutes and 39 seconds while in rural area it was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, the officials said.

The average response time for the police to respond to emergencies during May was recorded at 5 minutes and 42 seconds, they added.

According to officials, an 18 days' fresher course is held from time to time for PRV personnel and a nine days' refresher course to all PRV personnel at the interval of every six months in order to train them on providing support to distressed callers and adopt best working style along with technical assistance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)