New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A body of digital news media organisations on Monday condemned the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair and asked the Delhi Police to withdraw the case against him immediately.

Zubair was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings.

“In a democracy, where every individual possesses the right to exercise the freedom of speech and expression, it is unjustifiable that such stringent laws are being used as tools against journalists, who have been accorded the role of playing watchdog against the misuse of institutions of the state,” a statement by DIGIPUB said.

“DIGIPUB urges the Delhi Police to withdraw the case immediately. The use of such stringent laws being used as tools against journalists who are considered the fourth pillar of democracy must be stopped. We stand with Zubair,” it said.

Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets, officials said.

Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), K P S Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), said.

