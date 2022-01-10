Indore, Jan 10 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday used the "termite" analogy to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, which he said is damaging the entire system.

Speaking to reporters here in Madhya Pradesh, Singh also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying his speeches are replete only with divisive references like “Hindu-Muslim” and “Shamshan-Kabristan”.

Attacking RSS, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said it was like "dimak" (termite) which silently damages a house or household goods. Similarly, RSS also works discreetly and damages the entire system.

"I know I will be severely abused for comparing RSS with termite. But, I have not called RSS termite. I have said that the character of the ideology that is silently damaging the entire system in the country is termite," Singh added.

Speaking about upcoming elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, he said, "You (media) people must be listening to the speeches delivered by Yogi Adityanath. Have you heard phrases other than Hindu-Muslim, Hindustan-Pakistan or shamshan-kabristan (cremation ground and graveyards) in them?”

Singh alleged that a false narrative is being created to spread the message that the Hindu religion is under threat.

"This is done so that the fascist ideology can be taken forward and money can be earned through political posts," he claimed.

Singh said that the Hindu religion had never faced any danger even during the hundred years of rule under Muslims and "Christian Britishers".

Speaking at a symposium organised by the state Press Club here, Singh said that the concept of Hindutva is being used as a political weapon and it has nothing to do with Hinduism.

He claimed that V D Savarkar had written in his book in 1923 that "it is wrong to assume the Hindu religion as Hindutva".

"Mistaking Hindutva as the Hindu religion would be the biggest mistake not only for Hindus but for the entire country,” he said.

Singh claimed that the proposal on the Partition under the two-nation theory was supported by the Muslim League as well as by Savarkar.

Referring to the latest cases relating to "Bulli Bai" and "Sulli Deals" hate apps, Singh said that the poison of bigotry is being infused in young minds through the internet and social media.

