New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday claimed that the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was a "direct attack" on the livelihood of rural poor, who were guaranteed 100 days of employment as a constitutional right.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed that the centre intended to get rid of the rural employment scheme, since it had already made it "hollow".

"The scheme that was run in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, they have changed its name. They intend to phase out the scheme gradually. NREGA is a protective shield for the rural poor, providing them with financial stability. 100 days of employment was their constitutional right. They have made it hollow," Pilot said.

The Congress leader said his party will run a campaign to raise awareness of opposition to the centre's move to change the current MGNREGA scheme.

"During the Corona period, people got employment opportunities only through MGNREGA. We will oppose this and run this program for a long time to make people aware. This is a direct attack on the livelihood of poor people," he added.

Pilot highlighted that the centre has reduced the expense ratio for the rural employment scheme to 60:40, down from 90:10 earlier. He said the centre will decide on how much work is to be done in village gram panchayats, rather than the panchayat council members.

"The issue is not that they changed the name. The issue is that the Indian government's share of the scheme's expenses, along with the state government, has been reduced from 90:10 to 60:40. Earlier, the Gram Panchayat and its members used to decide on the work. Now, the central government sitting in the national capital will decide how much work will be done in which village," he said.

"The BJP has been in power at the centre for 11 years. Prime Minister Modi had called MGNREGA a monumental (and historic) mistake. They couldn't close the scheme. However, now that the Bihar elections have concluded. They found the right time to do so," he added.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge today announced that the party will launch a nationwide 'Save MNREGA' campaign from January 5. (ANI)

