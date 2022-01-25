New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Director of Security in Parliament House complex Bhuwan Chandra Joshi was on Tuesday selected for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the eve of Republic Day, officials said.

Joshi, a DIG from the Border Security Force (BSF), is currently on deputation and serving as the director of security in the Parliament House complex, which was attacked by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror organisations on December 13, 2001.

Also Read | Railway Job Aspirants Found Indulging in Unlawful Activities May Face Lifetime Debarment, Says Railway Ministry.

Joshi had served in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast in various capacities and took part in counter-insurgency operations.

During his 34-year career, he earned 26 commendation rolls. Joshi was earlier awarded with the president's police medal for meritorious service. PTI ACB

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)