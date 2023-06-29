Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at the Congress party over purported Phonepe morphed posters featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surfacing in various parts of the state and said that the dirty politics of Congress came to light.

Posters featuring CM Chouhan, which purportedly say, pay 50 per cent (commission) and get your work done, were put up at various locations in Gwalior town. Such posters were also seen in Chhindwara, Rewa, Satna, and the state capital Bhopal, and were later removed by the administration.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The dirty politics of Congress has come to the fore. Nothing to say after the 'Phonepe' tweet. The public knows that you (Congress) are blaming others to hide your corruption. They (Congress) should stop throwing mud on CM Chouhan, as it will fall back on them."

When asked about FIR registered in this regard, the home minister said, "FIR has been registered in Burhanpur and in Chhindwara. If a complaint is received from other regions then action will be taken there too."

"Action has been taken against the office bearers of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Chhindwara and Burhanpur district. We will take more action into the matter, we have CCTV footage of posters being pasted," he added.

The home minister also said that former CM Kamal Nath himself said that posters were put against him so they (congress) also pasted the posters.

"Why are they (Congress) involving us for their protection? As we are giving proof, they should also give proof if we have planted those posters (purported posters featuring Kamal Nath)," he added.

Notably, fintech services company PhonePe has also responded to what it said to be "unauthorised usage" of its logo by Madhya Pradesh Congress and noted that it may take legal actions against them.

When asked whether Phonepe company contacted him for action, Mishra said, "PhonePe has not yet contacted us in any way but if they do, then we will take action."

Phonepe wrote on its Twitter handle, "PhonePe objects to the unauthorised usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party."

"The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorised use of PhonePe's intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request Madhya Pradesh Congress to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour," it said, tagging the Twitter handle of the party's state unit. (ANI)

