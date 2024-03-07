Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that everything is going well between the Mahayuti Alliance in the state and discussion is still underway on two or three seats that will be resolved soon.

Addressing a press conference here today, Fadnavis said whenever it comes to ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha, it is based on the ground reality only.

"Everything is going well between the three parties of our alliance. Discussion is still going on two or three seats on which there was a deadlock but that too will be resolved soon. There is no dispute of any kind between us. There should not be any speculation about the seats before the announcement because it seems incorrect. Whatever decision will be taken will come before you in a day or two," he said.

The Mahayuti Alliance include the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction.

"Whenever it comes to ticket distribution for Lok Sabha, any party or any leader can make any demand, but when the decision on ticket distribution is taken, it will be based on the ground reality only," he added.

Further, responding to Sharad Pawar accusing NCP Ajit Pawar faction MLA Sunil Shelke of threatening the workers of his faction, Fadnavis said that it does not suit a senior leader like Sharad Pawar to threaten any MLA.

"Sharad Pawar ji is a very senior leader, whatever his age is, it does not suit a leader of his age to threaten an MLA in this manner. I am not old enough to give any advice to Sharad Pawar but still, I would like to say that threatening any MLA or leader in this manner does not suit him," he said.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM also mentioned that the central government has appreciated the solar model of Maharashtra.

"We will transform the electricity provided to farmers to solar in three years. This will save pollution, save money and we will be able to rationalize the burden that used to fall on the industry," he said.

"Today, Maharashtra has taken a very important decision. We have given a letter of award for the transition of 50% or 9000 MW supplied to the farmers to solar power... This is a record. This has happened nowhere in the country. The central government has appreciated this model... In three years, we will transform all power supplied to farmers, to solar...," he added. (ANI)

