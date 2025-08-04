New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Delhi government under the BJP will hold discussions on several important issues, including the Fee Act, during the Vidhan Sabha session,n which will start from Monday.

Notably, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, the House has transitioned to a fully digital and paperless format. All procedural work will now be conducted through digital platforms, marking a significant shift in its functioning.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Chambal Region.

The Speaker has urged all Members to actively participate in this historic paperless Monsoon Session and to strictly adhere to the procedures laid out, thereby ensuring a smooth, transparent, and productive legislative process.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood told reporters, "During the Vidhan Sabha session, we will discuss several important topics, including the Fee Act or Fee Bill. Other important issues will also be addressed. I assure Delhi people that their concerns will be deliberated in Vidhan Sabha and a law will be made to address them."

Also Read | Air India Cancels Singapore-Chennai Flight AI349 Due to Technical Snag in Plane.

Earlier Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told reporters "This time the assembly session will start from 4 August and will continue till 8 August. An education bill will be brought in this session, which will be tabled for discussion. For the first time in history, the Delhi Assembly will now be an e-Vidhan Sabha. It will be paperless..." she said.

Slamming the BJP's proposed school fee law, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier said the bill is a direct assault on parents and a bonanza for private schools.

Saurabh Bharadwaj warned that this law is tailor-made to "protect the education mafia" and demanded answers from the Chief Minister and Education Minister on how arbitrary hikes will be rolled back and why audit mechanisms were deliberately erased.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Bharadwaj pointed to the developments since BJP formed the government in Delhi, stating, "When the new academic session for private schools began on April 1, almost every school increased their fees. Some schools even raised it by as much as 80 to 82 per cent. We saw parents protesting outside schools like DPS Dwarka for several days, shouting slogans against the administration. Children were harassed -- denied entry into classrooms, made to sit in libraries, and bouncers were deployed outside the schools." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)