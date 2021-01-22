Nashik, Jan 22 (PTI) Centres of the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) will be created across the nation with permission from the UGC if a plan to have a facility in neighbouring Goa turns out to be a success, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on Friday.

He said discussions for a YCMOU centre in Goa had been held with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant there.

He said centres would also be set up in Kolhapur and Belgaum for Marathi-speaking people living along Maharashtra- Karnataka border.

Sub centres would be set up to cater to places like Raigad, Thane, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and Washim etc, Samant said.

The work of the proposed sub-centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University in Shivnai in Dindori taluka of Nashik district will start soon, the minister added.

