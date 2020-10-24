New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has asked all cooperative group housing societies to display COVID-19 awareness messages at the entrance of their respective complexes through hoarding, banners and standees.

The government said the message - 'Wear mask, follow physical distancing, and maintain hand hygiene to combat COVID-19' - should also be displayed in communications being sent by them to various authorities and organisations.

Also Read | Delhi Schools Not to Reopen For Now, Announces Arvind Kejriwal Amid COVID-19 Surge in National Capital.

In a circular, the office of registrar cooperative societies said all cooperative group housing societies should follow the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 17 this year.

"All housing cooperative housing societies/urban cooperative banks/thrift & credit cooperative societies are requested to display the message, 'Wear mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene to Combat COVID-19' in their respective complexes through hoarding, banners and standees," the circular stated.

Also Read | US, Bihar Elections 2020 Satta Matka Predictions: Satta Bazar Behind Joe Biden, Predicts Close RJD vs BJP Contest.

In order to achieve behavioural changes among people in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had last month directed officers to go for aggressive campaigning by engaging youth, resident welfare associations and non-profit groups for the purpose.

On Friday, Baijal asked officials to intensify surveillance, detection, contact tracing and quarantine efforts to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the city during the ongoing festive season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)