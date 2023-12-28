New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Expressing disappointment over Punjab's exclusion from the R-Day Parade tableaus, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the issue.

Questioning the exclusion of the state of Punjab from the selection of Tableaus for 2024 R-Day parade, Sukhbir Singh objected that it was 'discrimination' against Punjab and Punjabis.

"I strongly urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene against discrimination against proud, patriotic and valorous Punjab and Punjabis through the exclusion of the state from R-Day parade," Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a post on X.

"How can any national event be deemed complete without highlighting the heritage of the great Guru Sahiban, the Sahibzadas and countless heroes and martyrs of freedom struggle like Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha, Sardar Udham Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai," Badal said.

"Anyone responsible for this injustice to the land of martyrs deserves to be identified and held accountable," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also called out the Centre for not including Punjab's name in the list of tableaus for the 2024 Republic day Parade. He said that the decision shows how much "poison" it has in its heart against the people of Punjab.

Taking to 'X', CM Mann wrote, "Today, the value of the martyrdom of Punjabis by the BJP government at the centre has been presented to 3 crores Punjabis through the media. This time again the tableau of Punjab was not included in the 26th January parade...we sent 3 subjects... 1. History of Martyrs of Punjabis 2. History of Mai Bhago Ji 3. Priceless heritage of Punjab.""This decision of the BJP government at the centre shows how much poison is in their hearts against Punjabis," he added.

Condemning the decision, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Centre is showing 'partiality' to the state of Punjab.

"On Republic Day, every state's tableau is displayed about their progress and achievement. Since BJP came to power in the Centre, they're showing partiality to Punjab. During freedom struggle, the people of Punjab sacrificed their lives the most...BJP insulted those who sacrificed their lives for the country...people will give reply to BJP...Central govt and BJP's steps are really condemnable" he said.

BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP leaders of 'crying foul play' over the decision.

"This has been Arvind Kejriwal's modus operandi since the last 9 years send in projects and plans which are likely to be rejected, and then cry foul play. He is making Bhagwant Mann do the same thing in Punjab. Even last year the tableau sent in by the Punjab government was refurbished, and the same tableau was sent again, which is why it was rejected," Sirsa said. (ANI)

