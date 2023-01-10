Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The district administration in Chhatisgarh's Narayanpur administered an oath to the villagers leaders and influential people to maintain peace after a violence broke out in the district.

"Influential people and village leaders of 68 villages of the district, including Sarpanch, priests, Gaita were called at an auditorium of the district on Monday and a peace talk meeting was organised. We urged everyone to maintain peace and harmony in their villages during the meeting," said Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar.

"During the meeting, a talk for their development and maintaining peace was discussed so that they could not face any problem in the village. They also assured that they would live with peace in their villages. In view of the safety majors in the district, the police force are continuously monitoring in the district. Over 300 police personnel are deployed in the patrolling in the district to maintain the law and order," Kumar added.

On the other hand, Narayanpur Collector Ajit Vasant said, "In coming days, the district administration will organise a solution and dialogue camp in the affected gram panchayats to win their trust again. Besides, people of around four to five villages are still living in Narayanpur city after the violence broke out. We are trying to pacify the atmosphere in their villages in the next two to three days and then they will be sent to their respective villages."

There had been a tense atmosphere in rural areas of the district after a violence broke out here on January 2 in which several police personnel sustained injuries, including SP Kumar. After that heavy police force has been deployed in every nook and corner of the city, flag marches are being conducted continuously, all the police stations in the rural areas have been put on alert mode in the district.

Nonetheless, at present, the situation is peaceful and normal in the district. (ANI)

