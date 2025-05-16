Mussoorie, May 16 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said a diverse and inclusive trend is being observed in the selection of civil servants by the UPSC with toppers emerging from remote, rural backgrounds and government schools.

He encouraged a retrospective study on the effectiveness of coaching centres, noting that aspirants from traditionally underrepresented states like Haryana and Punjab are now making it to the top ranks, according to an official statement.

Addressing civil servants and trainees of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Singh, who is the minister of state for personnel, highlighted the transformative journey of governance over the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to a recent article “Changing Face of Civil Services in India” written by him, Singh observed a diverse, inclusive trend in UPSC selections -- with toppers emerging from remote, rural backgrounds and government schools, thanks to technology as a great equaliser, said the statement issued by the personnel ministry.

The civil services examination is conducted every year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service , among others.

He emphasised the democratisation of service delivery, noting that before 2014, a residual colonial hangover continued to shape administrative roles and mindsets.

"The role of the ‘Collector' has evolved from being a revenue collector for the King during British times to becoming a District Development Commissioner in a welfare state,” the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Addressing the programme, Singh highlighted that the government has introduced several groundbreaking reforms to enhance transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in public service delivery.

The Digital Life Certificate campaign has revolutionised pension disbursal by enabling elderly pensioners to verify their identity using facial recognition technology, eliminating the need for physical visits to bank branches, he said.

Significant strides have also been made in simplifying administrative processes, including the introduction of a single pension form, a unified fellowship application portal, and the abolition of over 1,600 outdated rules, the minister said.

"These governance reforms are not just bureaucratic, they are profound socio-economic reforms," he said, calling this era under Modi "the best times for India."

Singh underscored the significance of the Swachhata (cleanliness) campaign, which not only optimised office space but also generated more than Rs 250 crore in revenue from the disposal of scrap materials.

The minister reiterated the "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-nation" approach, referencing Operation Sindoor -- launched by Indian armed forces to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack -- as an example of national unity and coordination, according to the statement.

