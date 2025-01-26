Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): As India marked its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, citizens across the country immersed themselves in patriotic spirit. In a unique display of nationalism, scuba divers in Dwarka, Gujarat, unfurled the national flag 30 meters deep into the sea.

A group of scuba divers bravely descended into the waters off Dwarka's coast, carefully unfurling the Tricolour flag at a depth of 30 meters. This extraordinary gesture showcased the divers' patriotism and commitment to celebrating India's Republic Day.

Additionally, in Porbandar, Gujarat, members of a swimming club also unfurled the national flag at sea, adding to the patriotic fervour.

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today, people across the country are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. The atmosphere is vibrant, as the entire country comes together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution.

India witnessed a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

From missiles to advanced weapon systems, the Indian Army showcased its varieties of military equipment on the Kartavya Path. This impressive display by the Indian Army highlighted the army's commitment to innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, depicting India's growing capabilities in developing advanced indigenous defence technologies.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) put on a breathtaking show at the 76th Republic Day celebrations with a dazzling air display that left the audience in awe.

Precision at tremendous speeds is on display today. Three MiG-29 aircraft in 'Baaz Formation' flypast in 'Vic' formation along with IAF Marching Contingent on Kartavya Path, captivating the audience. The flypast featured 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters of IAF. These included Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters. These aircraft are operating from 10 different bases.

Tableaux from various states, union territories and Central Ministries, rolled down the Kartavya Path, mesmerizing the audience with their designs, decorations, and themes.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.Notably, this year, India invited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at India Gate, and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country, following which President Murmu unfurled the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini. (ANI)

