Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday visited Hajj House Bemina to take a first-hand appraisal of arrangements and facilities made for the convenience of pilgrims.

According to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner was briefed by Chairman J-K Haj Committee, Abdul Salam about the arrangements made by the Administration to ensure proper and good quality facilities for Hajj pilgrims.

Also Read | Germany: Young Escaped Llama Killed by Train.

During the visit, he took the round of all the rooms and halls of Hajj House to inspect the sanitation, and cleanliness besides boarding and lodging facilities.

He directed the Chairman J-K Haj Committee to ensure good quality of food and other services to pilgrims besides instructing the concerned to regularly change bed sheets.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Assures To Strengthen Bilateral Ties.

The Divisional Commissioner also held a brief meeting with the officers and officials of the Hajj House and issued a slew of directions for maintaining cleanliness within the premises, ensuring the functioning of drinking water points, and electric connectivity besides decoration of the Hajj House.

He stressed on close coordination and synergy with other departments for smooth and hassle-free arrangements to pilgrims of Hajj-2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)